Boris Johnson has said any measures needed to rescue the finances of Transport for London (TfL) were “entirely down” to the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

At PMQs, the former London mayor was questioned by Labour MP Catherine West and Conservative Bob Blackman about reports of extensions to the existing Congestion change zone.

TfL bosses have asked for a £5.7bn package to prop up services for the next 18 months, after passenger numbers and revenues plummeted in the aftermath the March lockdown.

