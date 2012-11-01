Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner has been rebuked by the deputy Speaker after the word “scum” was heard in the Commons.

Dame Eleanor Laing intervened after Tory MP Chris Clarkson asked if Ms Rayner had used the word about him as “that is what I heard”.

Dame Eleanor said the remark was not to be used in Parliament “no matter how heartfelt it might be”.

Ms Rayner complained that the Tory MP said something inaccurate in his speech in a debate on support for areas under extra Covid restrictions.