The Mayor of London is “not willing to accept” extending the capital’s congestion change, “regressive” council tax rises and fare rises above inflation.

Sadiq Khan rejected Boris Johnson’s claims in the Commons that TfL was “effectively bankrupt”, saying the PM had “lied”.

He said TfL has been “subsidising” transport authorities while the government had been writing blank cheques for privatised train operators, but was putting “draconian” conditions on TfL.

PMQs: Johnson on Khan and TFL finances and congestion charge