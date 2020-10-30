Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says he wanted to be able to "draw a line in the sand" after the anti-Semitism report's publication, but that Jeremy Corbyn hindered that.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, he added that he had spoken to Jewish communities over the last six months who agreed to "wanting to recognise the hurt, draw a line and move on".

Mr Corbyn's suspension followed his refusal to retract his claim that the scale of anti-Semitism in Labour had been "dramatically overstated".