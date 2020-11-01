Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has said that it was his "fervent hope" and "assumption" that England-wide lockdown restrictions would end on 2 December, but that this would be predicated on bringing down the infection rate.

"We do need to get the R rate below 1," he told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show.

The strict measures are due to come into force from Thursday.

Pubs, restaurants, gyms, non-essential shops and places of worship will close, but schools, colleges and universities can stay open.