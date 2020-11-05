Assisted dying: Hancock on Covid lockdown travel rules
British people can still travel abroad to countries that allow assisted dying despite lockdown restrictions, the health secretary has said.
Matt Hancock explained that under the new travel restrictions in the English lockdown, travelling abroad for the purpose of assisted dying was a “reasonable excuse”.
He told MPs: "These coronavirus regulations do not change the existing legal position on assisted dying."
