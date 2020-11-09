Teachers say children’s future mental health is at risk from missing out of lessons and socialising through the pandemic.

For BBC Politics Live, Jack Fenwick reports from Blackburn on how schools are supporting children inside and outside the classroom.

There are calls on the government to play a more active role in helping children cope with the effects of the virus.

Ministers say addition resources like the 'Wellbeing for education return' programme give schools expert support.

