The UK does not have a Covid vaccine yet, but is “one step closer” the health secretary has said.

Matt Hancock was speaking after it was announced on Monday that the world's first effective coronavirus vaccine had shown positive results in preliminary tests on 43,500 people.

He said if it was approved, the NHS had been told to be ready from 1 December to “inject hope into millions of arms this winter”.

“Our plan is working and I am more sure than ever that we will prevail together”, he added.