Millions of self-employed people are “desperately waiting” to hear how government will help them financially, the Labour leader has said.

Sir Keir Starmer raised the case of a self-employed photographer who told him three million people have “fallen through the cracks” as their businesses were crashing.

Boris Johnson said mass testing and news of a new vaccine were "two big boxing gloves with which to pummel this virus".

