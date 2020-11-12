Brexit: UK should 'knuckle down' and get a deal with EU
Speaking to the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg, the Irish PM Micheál Martin urged the UK to "knuckle down" and get a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU.
He said US President-elect Joe Biden would introduce a "greater thrust towards multilateralism" and that the UK should follow his "orientation" by working with the EU.
"A breakdown in talks between Europe and the UK in my view would be very negative," he said.
- Published
- 39 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- UK Politics