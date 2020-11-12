Brexit: Minister's 'complete focus' is on delivering for business
Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has said personnel decisions are "for the prime minister".
He was asked by BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg how he could say with a straight face that Britain would be ready for Brexit, when people in government were "fighting like rats in a sack" and there are issues even within Downing Street on who works around Boris Johnson.
Mr Gove said the focus for him and other ministers is "delivering for the British people".
