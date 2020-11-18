Blackford: 'Tory mask has slipped on devolution'
SNP Westminster Leader Ian Blackford has rebuked the prime minister over his position on devolution.
He said that the Conservatives' "mask" on devolution had slipped after Boris Johnson criticised devolved powers in Scotland.
Mr Johnson said what the UK could do together was greater than what it could do "as individual nations and regions".
His answer was eventually cut off by Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.
