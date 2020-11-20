Health secretary says he feels proud to serve in a cabinet with Priti Patel
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told the BBC he is proud to serve in the cabinet with colleague Priti Patel.
He made the comments amid reports that the home secretary has been found to have broken rules on ministers' behaviour.
Boris Johnson is expected to set out his decision later on the findings of an inquiry into her conduct.
She has always strongly denied allegations of bullying.
