The prime minister tried to ask to the Labour leader a question but was reminded it was his job to answer questions at PMQs.

Boris Johnson wanted Sir Keir Starmer to talk about former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, but Lindsay Hoyle reminded him the weekly session is not called "questions to the leader of the opposition".

After the warning, the Speaker then joked about his power to mute those taking part remotely: "We've got the sound, we don't want to lose it."

