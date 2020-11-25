Key takeaways from Rishi Sunak's Spending Review
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has set out his plans for government spending as the UK deals with the "economic emergency" caused by Covid-19.
In two minutes, the BBC's Jessica Parker looks at the key takeaways from his Spending Review and reactions to it.
