Boris Johnson on Covid help for hospitality sector
The best way to help the hospitality sector would be to keep “virus under control” with mass testing and a vaccine, says the prime minister.
Boris Johnson was asked about financial help for businesses, and he said the focus was to “push the virus down and open up the economy"
Speaking during a visit to a laboratory in Wrexham, he said the “plan through to Easter” would see areas “come down in the tiers they are in”.
