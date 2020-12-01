PM Boris Johnson: 'This is not a return to normality'
Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned against "moving too quickly" as he defended plans for toughened tier restrictions across England when the country exits lockdown.
"I accept this is not a return to normality," he added. "What we can't do is remove all the restrictions at once."
He said that would be the "surest way" of endangering the NHS and forcing a New Year lockdown.
