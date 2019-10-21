BBC News

Speaker Hoyle on video calls for people with a stammer

A former assistant to an MP, who has a stammer, challenged himself to speak to important people to help raise awareness and improve his speech.

Jordan Hall spoke to Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle about the difficulties those with a stammer encounter using video conferencing tools, to mark International Day of People With Disabilities.

Sir Lindsay said Mr Hall showed there were “no barriers to a disability”.

11 minutes ago
BBC News
UK Politics