Speaker Hoyle on video calls for people with a stammer
A former assistant to an MP, who has a stammer, challenged himself to speak to important people to help raise awareness and improve his speech.
Jordan Hall spoke to Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle about the difficulties those with a stammer encounter using video conferencing tools, to mark International Day of People With Disabilities.
Sir Lindsay said Mr Hall showed there were “no barriers to a disability”.
