Ursula Von Der Leyen: 'Significant differences remain' in Brexit trade deal
Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen have spoken as they try to break the post-Brexit trade deal stalemate.
Ursula Von Der Leyen says 'significant differences remain' in the Brexit trade deal.
These sticking points include fishing rights, rules on state subsidies for business and arrangements for policing any deal.
