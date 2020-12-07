Coronavirus vaccine: Matt Hancock on start of UK vaccine roll-out
The health secretary has said care homes could get vaccines “by the end of next week, but it is a challenging procedure”.
Matt Hancock said it was the task of the NHS to "make sure everybody can get it right across the whole UK, according to need, not ability to pay".
Ahead of the first vaccines being given on Tuesday, he predicted the "beginning of the end of this pandemic".
