Ian Blackford said the government admits Northern Ireland would be “getting the best of both worlds” with access to the EU’s single market and customs union.

But the SNP's leader in Westminster said Scotland was suffering from “double dealing” and asked the prime minister why that was fair.

Boris Johnson said Scotland, and the rest of the UK, would benefit from “substantial” devolved powers, the “regaining of money, borders and laws” and “control of colossal quantities of fish”.

Coverage of PMQs in text, images and video