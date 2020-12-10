Brexit: Dominic Raab says it's 'unlikely' negotiations will be extended beyond Sunday
The latest talks between the UK and the EU on a post-Brexit trade and security deal have ended without an agreement.
Boris Johnson travelled to Brussels on Wednedsday evening in an attempt to break the deadlock, meeting the European Commission chief, Ursula von der Leyen.
The foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, told BBC Breakfast's Charlie Stayt it was "unlikely"' the negotiations would be extended beyond Sunday.
