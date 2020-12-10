Keir Starmer on UK and EU reaching a trade deal
Getting a trade deal between the UK and the EU is “clearly in the national interest”, says the Labour leader.
Sir Keir Starmer told Boris Johnson to “get the deal” and his party will then look at it.
He also said he did not think it will be possible for Parliament to stop the UK exiting the transition period at the end of December without a deal, due to the size of the Conservative majority.
