Ursula von der Leyen: Brexit will be 'new beginnings for old friends'
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said "positions remain apart" on issues such as fishing, as Brexit negotiations continue.
Time is running out to reach an agreement before the UK stops following EU trade rules on 31 December.
UK PM Boris Johnson says there is a "strong possibility" of a no deal.
Weeks of intensive talks between officials have failed to overcome obstacles in key areas.
1 hour ago
- 1 hour ago
BBC News
- BBC News
UK Politics
- UK Politics