Kate Green: Honours system 'offensive and divisive'
Shadow education secretary Kate Green has said the honours system is hierarchical and the link to the British Empire was "hurtful to people".
"You can't justify that branding," she told the BBC's Nick Robinson on his Political Thinking podcast.
Kate Green, who herself received an OBE in 2005 for charity work, said the system gave people "huge pleasure" to have their accomplishments recognised.
