The EU’s relations with the UK will be “about new beginnings with old friends” says Ursula von der Leyen.

The president of the European Commission said "there is movement" in the Brexit talks but the UK had the choice to “play by our rules” or see “border and tariffs” if it wants "seamless access" to the EU single market.

She was asked if the two sides could reach a deal with three weeks left before the transition period ends, and future trading would be under World Trade Organization rules.