Windrush Compensation Scheme: Patel on bigger payments
The home secretary has announced bigger financial packages for British citizens with Caribbean backgrounds, who were deported or threatened with deportation.
The Windrush Compensation Scheme can now award up to £100,000 for the impact on their life, and the payments would apply retrospectively.
Priti Patel said she “always promised to listen and act” and that it was her mission to “correct the wrongs of the past”.
