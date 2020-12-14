Matt Hancock has confirmed that Greater London and parts of Essex and Hertfordshire are being moved into Tier 3 restrictions.

He said there have been "very sharp" rises in cases, and across ages, and hospitals in these areas were "already under pressure" and risk being overwhelmed if numbers carry on rising.

Mr Hancock also told MPs a new variant of coronavirus has been found, but he did not know how much the increase in recorded cases was due to the new strain.

"No matter its cause, we have to take swift and decisive action, " he said.