A Labour MP apologises to the Speaker and the House of Commons for his conduct in the chamber last Wednesday during Prime Minister’s Questions.

MP for the Rhondda Chris Bryant said he was "utterly mortified" for his heckling and that "really wish none of this had ever occurred".

Lindsay Hoyle accepted the apology and said he was "content that it draws a line under the matter".

No details were given of what My Bryant did, which was not picked up by TV cameras, only a rebuke that followed from the Speaker.