There is a "very narrow" path for UK and EU to reach a post-Brexit trade deal, the president of the European Commission has said.

Ursula von der Leyen said deadlines have been missed "time and again" and the two sides were now "so close and yet being so far away from each other".

The UK left the EU on 31 January and is due to exit its transition period on 31 December, but Mrs von der Leyen could not say whether the two sides would reach a deal in the next fortnight.