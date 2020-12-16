Firms face “crippling uncertainly” and there is a “real threat “of food and medicine shortages in the new year, Ian Blackford has said.

The SNP Westminster leader called for an economic impact assessment to be released on the costs of the PM's “extreme Tory Brexit plans”.

Boris Johnson said there was "every opportunity and every hope" of a post-Brexit trade deal being done, when EU leaders "see sense".

