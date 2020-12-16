Dominic Cummings' trip to Durham at the height of lockdown was the "tipping point" for the government losing public trust over Covid, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

The Labour leader asked the prime minister how he could justify the £40,000 pay rise for his former aide while public sector workers receive a pay freeze.

Mr Johnson replied it was "absolutely untrue" that lockdown restrictions were not working and accused Sir Keir only wanting national lockdowns.

BBC coverage of PMQs