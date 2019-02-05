Jacob Rees-Mogg on Unicef actions in England and Nigeria
The Commons leader has responded to reports the UN children’s charity is to feed children in the UK for the first time in its 70-year history.
Jacob Rees-Mogg was asked about the kidnapping of hundreds of school boys in Katsina state in north-west Nigeria.
Jacob Rees-Mogg said: “You do wonder that Unicef might think a bit more about this than faffing around in England.”
