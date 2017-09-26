Sir Keir Starmer said he did not want the words Labour and anti-Semitism “in the same sentence” again.

The party has published a report into tackling the issue after the Equalities and Human Rights Commission said it had broken the law when handling claims.

The new 'Action Plan for Driving out Antisemitism from the Labour Party' commits the party to establishing an independent complaints process and addressing the backlog of anti-Semitism cases.