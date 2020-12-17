Covid rules: Priti Patel on Tobias Ellwood at business dinner
A Conservative MP who attended a business dinner was in “breach of the regulations” the home secretary has said.
Priti Patel said she spoke to police every day who were enforcing “egregious beaches” of the Covid rules, and Tobias Ellwood being at the Iraq Britain Business Council reception would be “followed up”.
The MP has insisted the event, which took place hours before London entered tier three restrictions, was "fully Covid compliant"..
