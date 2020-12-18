Boris Johnson: Covid tests mean pupils can go back to school 'safely'
During a visit to Greater Manchester, Boris Johnson was asked if he could guarantee that all schools puplis would be tested in their first week back in January.
It comes after head teachers and teachers criticised the government for the timing of its announcement about delaying the return to schools next term.
The plan involves using the first week of term to test all pupils as they return gradually to classrooms in a staggered way.
