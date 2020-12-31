The post-Brexit trade deal signed between the UK and EU mitigates only the most negative consequences for citizens and businesses, the chairman of the European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee has said.

David McAllister told BBC World News that while the new agreement was a chance to build a new partnership with the UK, he regretted that today marked the end of many years of co-operation between the EU and the United Kingdom in the customs union and the single market.

“I wish we could have avoided all this and I deeply regret that this great country, the United Kingdom, is now finally leaving European co-operation. But given the circumstances, this agreement... is the right way to move forward now,” he said.

