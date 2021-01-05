Rishi Sunak: '£4.6 billion of additional business help'
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has set out £4.6 billion to help businesses as a result of the new national lockdown which was announced by the prime minister on Monday.
Mr Sunak also defended the government's thinking about closing schools, adding that it would save more lives.
The toughest coronavirus restrictions since the original lockdown in March are now in place across the country.
