Sir Keir Starmer has called for families to be put "at the heart of our recovery" from the Coronavirus pandemic.

He criticised a £40,000 pay rise for former Downing Street adviser Dominic Cummings from a government that would not "pay carers a decent wage", as it "wasted" £22bn on a testing system he said did not work, and "sprayed money" on private contracts that "did not deliver".