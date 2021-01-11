Starmer on government Covid-19 spending, taxes and benefits
Sir Keir Starmer has called for families to be put "at the heart of our recovery" from the Coronavirus pandemic.
He criticised a £40,000 pay rise for former Downing Street adviser Dominic Cummings from a government that would not "pay carers a decent wage", as it "wasted" £22bn on a testing system he said did not work, and "sprayed money" on private contracts that "did not deliver".
