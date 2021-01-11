Covid-19: Sir Keir Starmer on government help for working parents
The Labour leader said the government was not "just incompetent but also that it has the wrong priorities" helping families over the pandemic.
Sir Keir Starmer called for a "legal, enforceable and immediate right" for parents to ask for paid flexible furlough "to help them get through this lockdown".
He criticised government plans to raise council tax and end a temporary rise in universal credit.
