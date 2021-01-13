Matt Hancock: 'Together we can make this the peak'
Health Secretary Matt Hancock told BBC Breakfast he hopes the current situation of coronavirus in the UK is the peak of the pandemic, and told people the only way to curve the rising number of cases was to stay at home.
He added that the Nightingale hospital is now open and receiving patients again for the first time since April, and also confirmed plans to send patients to hotels if needed.
