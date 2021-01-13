The SNP Westminster leader said a constituent lost £40,000 of produce after a lorry-load of seafood was held up by "Brexit red tape".

Ian Blackford said the government had promised a "sea of opportunity", but Boris Johnson replied Westminster was investing £100m into the Scottish fishing industry.

Mr Blackford was unhappy the prime minister again mis-pronounced his party's name, and said his answer was "an insult" fishermen.

