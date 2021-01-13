Covid-19: Johnson and Halfon on lockdown effect on children
The education select committee chairman has asked the PM for the roadmap for reopening schools in England.
Robert Halfon asked the prime minister about the mental health and social isolation effects on children being away from schools.
Boris Johnson said the lockdown measures “have got to continue to work”, after showing “some early signs of progress”. But he said it was “far, far too early” to say that would lead to a relaxation next month.
- Published
- 47 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- UK Politics