Coronavirus: PM says UK 'taking steps' over Brazil variant
The prime minister has suggested there could be restrictions on travel from Brazil to the UK - but a final decision has not been taken.
Boris Johnson was asked by Labour MP Yvette Cooper why checks on people arriving from Brazil have not been strengthened, given that a new variant of coronavirus has been identified there.
Mr Johnson said: "We are taking steps to ensure that we do not see the import of this new variant from Brazil."
The UK government’s 'Covid-O' committee is expected to discuss the new Brazil variant of coronavirus at a meeting on Thursday.
