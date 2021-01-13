The prime minister has suggested there could be restrictions on travel from Brazil to the UK - but a final decision has not been taken.

Boris Johnson was asked by Labour MP Yvette Cooper why checks on people arriving from Brazil have not been strengthened, given that a new variant of coronavirus has been identified there.

Mr Johnson said: "We are taking steps to ensure that we do not see the import of this new variant from Brazil."

The UK government’s 'Covid-O' committee is expected to discuss the new Brazil variant of coronavirus at a meeting on Thursday.