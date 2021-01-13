The shadow chancellor has called for a "more responsible" approach to tax and spending policy, including annual audits from the public spending watchdog.

Anneliese Dodds said a Labour government would ask the National Audit Office to vet spending each year and respond with "clear, tangible commitments".

Speaking at the Business School at City University London, she said her party had a "cast-iron commitment to delivering value for money for the British people".

A Treasury spokeswoman said the government already has "a rigorous spending control framework in place to ensure we deliver value for money for the taxpayer".