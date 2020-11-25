'It kind of makes debt cool – and it's not'
As more online shops start using tech firms like Klarna or Clearpay to offer "buy now, pay later" options at the checkout, some MPs are worried people could be tempted into spending more than they can really afford.
They want the government to tighten up on the industry.
BBC political correspondent Helen Catt explores the reasons people are falling in to debt.
Video by Nick Raikes and Bex Bailey
- Published
- 56 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- UK Politics