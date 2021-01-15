The son of former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has been questioning Tony Blair on the climate crisis.

John Hunt asked the former prime minister if the climate crisis would be solved by the time he reached Mr Blair's age or if "the world is going to end".

Tony Blair laughed and said he thought it would be solved before John, now 10, reached his age - 67.

They were both taking part in an event organised by the Chatham House think tank on the future of Western Democracies.