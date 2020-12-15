The foreign secretary has announced increased border checks in a bid to stop new coronavirus cases and further variants of the virus getting into the UK.

Speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show, Dominic Raab said quarantine along with pre-departure negative tests and the work of Border Force was the "most effective" measure if done correctly.

He admitted there had been challenges around enforcement of post-travel quarantine, adding calls from Public Health England to check people were isolating would be ramped up.