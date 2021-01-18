BBC News

Covid-19: 'I completely depend' on universal credit

A roofer has told the BBC that the £20 increase in universal credit has taken him from "not having enough to barely having enough" money during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Carl Hackshaw from Croydon told the BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg he was forced to apply for the benefit after a back injury meant he was unable to continue in his job.

Mr Hackshaw spoke to the BBC just before MPs started a debate on whether to extend the £20 weekly increase in the benefit, which is due to end in March.

The Labour-backed motion would not be binding on the government, but ministers have said all measures of support would be kept under "constant review".

Published
20 minutes ago
Section
BBC News
Subsection
UK Politics