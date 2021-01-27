Boris Johnson said there have been issues for "many fishing businesses" with "too much red tape" since the new year.

But the PM said the government had provided £23m to the industry to deal with "immediate" problems, with a further £100m for a longer-term programme.

He was answering Tory MP Sally-Ann Hart, naming a firm in her Hastings and Rye constituency. She said exporting fish had become "extremely challenging, expensive and time consuming".

