PMQs: Johnson and Hart on post-Brexit fishing 'red tape'
Boris Johnson said there have been issues for "many fishing businesses" with "too much red tape" since the new year.
But the PM said the government had provided £23m to the industry to deal with "immediate" problems, with a further £100m for a longer-term programme.
He was answering Tory MP Sally-Ann Hart, naming a firm in her Hastings and Rye constituency. She said exporting fish had become "extremely challenging, expensive and time consuming".
